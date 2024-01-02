Padu ensures govt services will be enjoyed by deserving recipients, says PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 2): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that the introduction of the Central Database Hub (Padu) system is in line with the country’s digital transformation approach, ensuring that every government service will be enjoyed by the deserving recipients.

In his speech at the launch of Padu here today, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that through this system, potential leakage in the distribution of government aid and subsidies can be avoided.

“We are building a more sophisticated and competitive national system.

“…and we should not compromise on this matter because, without Padu, there is too much leakage and misappropriation. That’s why there are still poor groups in the country,” he said.

Padu, which contains profiles of individuals and households, including citizens and permanent residents in Malaysia, is an integrated socio-economic database that combines data from government departments and agencies to provide a fair representation of the socio-economic status of each household in Malaysia.

Anwar stressed that the distribution of subsidies without a digital approach will only lead to the super-rich and even foreigners benefitting from them.

“The total amount of subsidies given by the government now reaches RM80 billion, and it’s unlikely that Malaysia can sustain the country’s finances if this issue is not addressed,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the country’s ability to develop Padu clearly shows that the government machinery is capable of implementing new things without depending on high-cost international consultants.

According to Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli, Padu was fully developed by civil servants from three main agencies namely the Ministry of Economy, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) and the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) in collaboration with numerous other agencies.

Meanwhile, Anwar called on Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali to monitor the implementation of the Padu system to ensure it achieves its intended goals.

“Padu is important as it ensures the delivery of subsidies and demonstrates the capability and participation of society as a whole.

“The Padu method forces every citizen of the country to understand digital transformation and to use the Padu system, and it also shows a cultural and digital acumen,” Anwar said, while also reminding the entire government machinery not to leave behind the urban poor, as well as those in rural and remote areas, in the implementation of Padu.

Padu is officially open from today until March 31 for the public aged 18 and above to register and check data on the PADU portal as well as update and verify 39 required personal information. – Bernama