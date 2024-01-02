Penampang District Council to be upgraded to municipal council in 90 days

PENAMPANG (Jan 2): In 90 days, the Penampang District Council will be upgraded to a municipal council.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Joachim Gunsalam said that the transition period was important to ensure matters related to changes in administration and delivery of services can be carried out in its entirety, in accordance with the upgrade later.

Joachim said this during the countdown ceremony to symbolise the transition held at Wisma Majlis Daerah Penampang building near here on Tuesday.

He congratulated Penampang District council chairman Francis Chong and executive officer Robert Malangkig for their success in leading their team until they succeeded to attain the upgrade permission.

In line with the recognition given later, Joachim hopes the citizens of the Penampang District Council will be able to carry out the administration efficiently and with high integrity, efficiency and effectiveness in implementing the tasks given.

He also said the council should also digitalise the process of delivering its services to ease the local government’s stakeholders, as well as ensure economic growth and find new income sources for the local govenrment, and also to implement sustainable financial management.

“These factors are very important to drive the development of a PBT (local government),” he stressed.

He said PBT is a third government entity that is very important because it provides direct services to the community.

“There is no doubt that the task of managing a PBT is a challenging task, especially an active district like Penampang.

“However, in order to become a sustainable and progressive PBT, the staff need to take a paradigm shift in providing the best service delivery,” he said.

Joachim also urged civil servants to be ready to evolve in order to meet the demands of stakeholders, adding that any decision or policy that is implemented must get comprehensive feedback with the involvement of community leaders.

“The appointed council members are representatives of the community of Penampang district, ladies and gentlemen who play an important role, not only in delivering information from the community but also representing the PBT in providing enlightenment and information in any actions and policies that are implemented by PBT,” he said.

Joachim hopes that Chong and Robert, with the cooperation and help of council members, community leaders and Penampang District Council workers, can successfully lead the Penampang District Council towards becoming a municipal council.

Among those present were Assistant Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Isnin Aliasnih and Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang.