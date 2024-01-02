SFC: No human remains found in croc captured at Semariang Aman

KUCHING (Jan 2): No human remains or skeletons were found in the stomach of a crocodile that was captured at Lorong 2C Samariang Aman yesterday, said Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

In a Facebook post, SFC said a forensic investigation conducted by SFC experts today found plastic waste, general refuse, and animal remains, including the chicken that was used as a bait inside the stomach of the male crocodile.

“The reptile is estimated to be 11 feet long, weighing approximately 250kg,” it added.

Following the finding. SFC reiterated its call to communities residing near rivers to avoid using rivers as dumping grounds for waste as it will attract crocodiles to these areas.

On Dec 23, a 15-year-old boy went missing after he was attacked and dragged into the river by a crocodile at Lorong Cahaya 4E, Bandar Baru Samariang.

On the next day, only partial remains of the teenager were found.