Tenom Pangi Hydro Power Station to resume operation in March

TENOM (Jan 2): The Tenom Pangi Hydro Power Station (SJHTP) owned by Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) is expected to resume operations in March after the 22MW capacity Unit 3 generator turbine is fully restored.

SESB Asset Management senior general manager, Idris Mohd Noor, said the restoration works for Unit 3 have been completed at TNB Remarco Repair and Maintenance Centre and will soon be installed at SJHTP.

He added that, simultaneously, the cleaning works of the hydro tunnel at SJHTP are being carried out by SESB workers and appointed contractors.

“When completed, water from Padas River will be able to flow through the tunnel and rotate the Unit 3 turbine,” he said in a statement.

To increase the margin of reserve capacity in the power supply grid, SESB has also obtained approval from the Energy Commission to lease several generator units that will be installed at selected locations, he said.

“Among these generators is a 10MW unit that will be installed at the Tawau Station, and various generator units with capacities up to 30MW that will be installed at the Labuk Sandakan Station,” he said.

At the end of 2022, SESB announced that SJHTP had to be temporarily closed due to safety reasons following floods and landslides affecting the area.