TMJ’s wife conferred title Che Puan Mahkota

JOHOR BARU (Jan 2): Che Puan Besar Khaleeda Bustamam, the wife of Tunku Mahkota of Johor has been conferred the title Che Puan Mahkota effective yesterday (January 1).

The announcement of the new title was made by Johor Royal Court Council president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli through a statement posted on The Royal Johor’s Facebook page.

“The Royal Court Council announces that, in accordance with the authority and privileges vested in His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim ibni Sultan Iskandar under Part One of Article 23 and Part Two of Article 7(2)(e) of the Johor Constitution 1895, and with the agreement of the Royal Council on December 31, 2023, the title of Her Highness Che Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Binti Bustamam has been conferred upon the consort of the Johor Crown Prince, Tunku Ismail,” read the statement.

As such, Abdul Rahim informed the new title should be used in all matters, references, and official correspondence, with immediate effect and the title Che Puan Besar would be discontinued.

Born on July 16, 1993, in Kuala Lumpur, Che Puan Mahkota married the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Bukit Serene here on October 24, 2014.

The royal couple is currently blessed with four children, two sons and two daughters. — Bernama