Transport minister says Malaysians can start renewing driver’s licence via MyJPJ app from Feb 1

SHAH ALAM (Jan 2): Malaysian motorists can start renewing their driver’s licence online from next month through the MyJPJ mobile application.

Its minister Anthony Loke said that renewals for both the driver’s licence and road tax through the MyJPJ mobile application will be conducted in phases, with the initial phase open only to Malaysians.

“To encourage the use of e-LMM, those who choose e-LMM to end their licences will enjoy a rebate of RM5,” he told a press conference at the Selangor headquarters of the Road Transport Department today.

The abbreviation refers to the e-driving licence.

“This rebate will be enjoyed throughout this year starting from February 1, 2024 until December 31, 2024,” Loke added. – Malay Mail

