Woman in Kuching fined RM2,700 for drug abuse

KUCHING: The Magistrate’s Court here today fined a 33-year-old woman RM2,700 in default three months in jail after she pleaded guilty to drug abuse.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi, who convicted Nurasmida Sebli, also ordered her to undergo supervision for two years.

Nurasmida was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years, upon conviction.

Nurasmida committed the offence at Kuching district Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) around 3.25am on Dec 9, 2023.

She was tested positive for methylenedioxy-amphetamine (MDA) and 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) drugs, which are listed under the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin while Nurasmida was unrepresented by legal counsel.