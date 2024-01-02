Wong cites recent political changes for PSB to change course

SIBU (Jan 2): Recent political changes have compelled Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) to reassess its role in a more realistic perspective, according to party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He said this re-evaluation is important to foster stronger unity in both federal and state governments.

“Due to political changes, PSB is forced to reassess its political role in a more realistic perspective to promote closer unity in the government.

“We, at PSB, choose to play a more responsible role by supporting the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the state government prioritising the people under Premier Datuk Patinggi (Tan Sri) Abang Johari (Tun Openg),” he said.

Speaking at a Christmas and New Year celebration dinner recently, Wong, who is also Bawang Assan assemblyman, disclosed that PSB representatives were no longer seated at the opposition side during the last session of the State Legislative Assembly.

He further explained that through cooperation with Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), PSB aimed to become part of the government in the future.

However, he said the process would take some time.

Highlighting the similarities in policies and visions between PSB and PDP, Wong stated that their common goal is to improve the living standards and income of the people.

He emphasised that minor differences would not hinder their collaboration.

“With around 80,000 members throughout Sarawak in our party, and PDP having approximately 100,000 members, joining forces will make PDP one of the largest parties in Sarawak and in the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), thus strengthening our ability to serve the people,” he enthused.

Also attending the dinner were PDP members, Kapitan Wong Hua and nearly 50 Tuai Rumah from Bawang Assan area.

Also present was PSB Bawang Assan Bumiputera Unit chief Andrew Shilling, who is also the organising chairman of the event.