Association delivers New Year cheer to S’wak Hun Nam Siang Tng nursing home

KUCHING (Jan 3): Kuching Bicycle and Motorcycle Traders Association’s annual charity event brought cheer to the elderly residents of the Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng nursing home, here last Saturday.

Besides donating 100 bags of rice to the home, the association also hosted a banquet for the residents during which New Year angpows were distributed to them, said the association in a statement yesterday.

Association chairman Tan Hock Beng stressed the significance of charity in shaping a caring society in a multiethnic and multicultural Malaysia.

“The association’s annual charity activity aim to give back to society, especially during the Chinese Lunar New Year, providing festive joy to the elderly residents of the nursing home.

“Unlike previous years, this year’s donations were open to all members to promote a culture of charity and encourage more individuals to contribute to philanthropic causes,” he said.

Taking the opportunity, Tan expressed gratitude to the organising committee led by deputy treasurer Ho Kok Boo and thanked all directors and members for their support.

Ho in the statement thanked the event sponsors for their generous support which had enabled the association to sustain its charity initiatives over the years.

He emphasised the importance of involving directors and members in elderly care activities, acknowledging that with social changes, the elderly are often overlooked.

“Quoting a famous saying, a society’s level of civilisation reflects how it treats its elderly,” said Ho.

Also present at the event was Sarawak Hung Nam Siang Tng chairman Tay Boon Shin.