Bus operators: Mileage restriction for RM1 fare subsidy a burden for commuters in rural areas

KUCHING (Jan 3): Bus operators in Kuching here have raised their concerns over the recent mileage restriction to only 40 kilometres (km) and below for the RM1 bus fare subsidy programme.

A bus station master in Serian, Manggie Jimi, who has worked in the transport industry for some 30 years, said this new policy would affect the rural dwellers and those from the low-income group (B40) the most.

“Those who travel using the public transport are mostly from the outskirts of a city or town, to sell their produce or run errands,” he said.

“The bus transport demand is relatively low these days and if the state government insists on implementing the new restriction, I’m afraid many would be affected – both the bus operators and the commuters.

Many bus operators, he added, had to cease businesses due to the tough operating environment.

“Ever since the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO), the state government has implemented the RM1 bus fare initiative to assist commuters from the B40 group and those living in the rural areas,” he told See Hua Daily, The Borneo Post’s sister paper.

Cuila, a bus station master in Bintulu, meanwhile, expressed her regret over the latest policy.

She, however, applauded the state government’s RM1 flat fare initiative which she felt was good enough to revive the public transport sector.

“The houses in Bintulu are already very expensive and many of those using the public transport are those from the low-income group, living outside of the city.

“With the latest restriction of 40km coming into force, many from this group will no longer be able to benefit from the subsidy programme,” she said.

The routes for the bus fare subsidy programme could have been expanded to cover more longhouses and the rural areas, she opined.

Last week, the state Transport Ministry announced that the RM1 bus fare subsidy programme would be extended until 2025 but this would only apply to bus routes under 40km.

This latest policy came into effect Jan 1.