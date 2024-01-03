College’s security guard found dead inside rented room in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 3): A security guard was found dead inside his rented room at Jalan Tuaran Bypass here on Wednesday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the 48-year-old victim, who hailed from Kota Belud and worked for a college, was found dead by his employer around 9.38am.

“Based on police investigation, the victim failed to turn up for work for the past two days, prompting his employer to look for him at his residence.

“There was a foul smell coming from inside the victim’s rented room which was locked from the inside.

“The employer asked the owner of the rented room to open the door before they found the victim’s body,” said Mohd Zaidi in a statement on Wednesday.

Police investigation did not find any foul play at the scene, said Mohd Zaidi, adding that the body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem.

The case has been classified as sudden death.