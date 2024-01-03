Driver hurt after single-vehicle crash in Bintangor

SARIKEI (Jan 3): A woman was hurt after the car she was driving lost control before crashing into the bushes on the side of the road on Jln Sin Hock in Bintangor near here this morning.

Fortunately her male passenger managed to exit the vehicle unscathed after the 3.58am crash.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the 46-year-old victim was trapped in the driver seat when a rescue team arrived at the scene.

Six rescuers from Bintangor fire station extricated the woman using specialised equipment, before she was taken to Sarikei Hospital by an ambulance.