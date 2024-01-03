Estimated 55,000 attend Motac@Bintulu programme at old airport site

BINTULU (Jan 3): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac)@Bintulu programme at Lasar Kenyalang at the old airport attracted about 55,000 visitors from Dec 29 to Dec 31, 2023.

Motac in a statement said various activities were held such as Kraf Borneo Kita, Ratu Dabong, stage performances by local artistes, and a New Year 2024 fireworks display.

“The Kraf Borneo Kita programme, which runs from Dec 29 to Jan 7, is a marquee event in conjunction with the Motac@Bintulu programme which focuses on the uniqueness of Borneo handicrafts,” it said.

A total of 75 handicraft entrepreneurs from Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia participated in the event, selling local products such as textiles, jungle produce and other handicrafts.

Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan graced the opening of the programme, and was later joined by other senior officials for a walkabout at the site of the event.

Also present were Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang and Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee.

Around 100 stalls were also opened, offering various types of food and beverages.