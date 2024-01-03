Fahmi: No postponement of Padu’s registration process

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 3): The registration process for the Central Database Hub (Padu) system will not be postponed as several technical issues raised have been speedily resolved, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, said this was decided by the Cabinet at its meeting today chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The Cabinet did not decide so (postpone Padu). At the moment we find the system to be running smoothly, with issues raised having been resolved in a short time.

“There is continued monitoring of the security aspect so the issue of postponement does not arise,” he told a press conference here today.

Fahmi was commenting on former Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Dr Ong Kian Ming’s call to the government to postpone the Padu registration process until several security flaws have been fixed. – Bernama