Firefighters use buckets to put out fire at unoccupied house at Kpg Hulu Sungai Bintawa

KUCHING (Jan 3): Firefighters had to use buckets of water to put out a fire which razed an unoccupied house at Kampung Hulu Sungai Bintawa in Jalan Demak around noon today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said they had to abandon their firetruck at the main road after determining that it cannot be driven to the location due to the narrow road.

Firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya and Padungan stations then decided to use a pick-up truck to transport their equipment to the burning house.

They also had sourced water from a nearby drain to extinguish the fire which they had to carry in buckets.

The fire at the wooden house which measured to about 55 square metres was fully extinguished at 2.07pm.

The damages and cause of the fire is still under Bomba investigation.