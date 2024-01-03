Food stall owners donate 10 wheelchairs to Miri Hospital

MIRI (Jan 3): Miri Hospital recently received a donation of 10 wheelchairs from five food stall owners at Morsjaya Food Court.

State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, who presented the contribution to the hospital management on behalf of the stall owners, lauded their generosity and care for others.

“The caring attitude of the five food stall owners is indeed praiseworthy and should be emulated by others,” the Senadin assemblyman said.

Earlier, Lee led his Senadin Service Centre personnel on a walkabout at several coffee shops at Morsjaya Commercial Centre, as part of the centre’s Mobile 2U programme.

During the meet-and-greet, the team distributed the service centre’s 2024 calendar to the public.

Joining Lee were Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Senadin branch secretary Cr Jeffery Phang, Cr Toh Kah Shiong, Cr Yap Siew Jin, Kapitan Chong Kee Fah and members of SUPP Senadin Women and Youth wings.