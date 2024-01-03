Man in Kuching fined RM3,000 for selling stolen mobile phone

KUCHING (Jan 3): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 44-year-old man RM3,000 in default three months’ jail for disposing of a stolen mobile phone.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Ariffuddin Sabri on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 414 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both.

Ariffuddin committed the offence at Lorong 2K, Taman Timberland here between 10.30am and 11am on Dec 27, 2023.

According to the facts of the case, on Dec 23, 2023, police received a report regarding two men acting suspiciously in front of a house at Taman Rose here.

When the police arrived at the house, they found the two men had left the scene.

The home invasion victim was found with her hands tied behind her back.

Among items stolen from the house was a mobile phone.

On Dec 27, the police investigation led to Ariffuddin’s arrest at Jalan Hospital at around 2pm.

The investigation found the victim’s mobile phone was in the possession of another man, who later stated he bought it through Facebook from Ariffuddin for RM100.

The victim also confirmed the mobile phone belonged to her.

Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff prosecuted the case while Ariffuddin was unrepresented by legal counsel.