Miro calls Voon’s ‘Dubai Move’ claim of PM’s post promise for GPS a publicity stunt

KUCHING (Jan 3): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan’s claim that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) had been asked by a certain political group to leave the Unity Government in exchange for the prime minister’s post was made merely for publicity, said Miro Simuh.

The GPS Youth chief pointed out Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had stressed the coalition’s stand to ensure the current Unity Government serves its full term for political stability.

“Ensuring political stability has always been GPS’ priority and focus instead of getting involved in political manoeuvring and conspiracies,” the Bukit Semuja assemblyman said in a statement.

“Voon Lee Shan’s allegation is pure speculation based on rumours. His persistent statements and opinion on independence for Sarawak is just to draw attention to himself and to his party.”

When commenting on the so-called ‘Dubai Move’ recently, Voon had claimed that GPS missed the opportunity to take the prime minister’s post as a reward for toppling the Unity Government.

On Voon’s continued calls for independence, Miro said as a lawyer, Voon is fully aware that under the Federal Constitution, all member states in the Federation of Malaysia, including Sarawak, have no right to leave the federation.

“In other words, Sarawak cannot leave the federation without the agreement of the federal government,” he explained.

Miro pointed out that Singapore left the Federation of Malaysia at the request and with the agreement of the federal government.

He said Sarawak’s current situation is very different from Singapore’s when it left the federation.

According to him, there are various international protocols for any state to fulfil before it can be recognised by the United Nations as an independent and sovereign state and Sarawak is not in a position to fulfil all these conditions and protocols.

He stressed GPS recognises these realities and is focused on getting its autonomy in the federation as provided for in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), as well as the Federal and State constitutions.

“Voon should not have wasted his time provoking Sarawakians to go for independence which at this time is futile.

“He should be focusing on Sarawak’s unity and autonomy within the Federation of Malaysia,” Miro said.