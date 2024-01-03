PKR S’wak to meet on Jan 20 on proposed new electoral boundaries

MIRI (Jan 3): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak will meet on Jan 20 to come up with their proposal for the new electoral boundaries in the state, said its chairman Roland Engan.

He said the proposal would be submitted to the Election Commission (EC) for the commission’s proposed redelineation exercise, once feedback is obtained from all 31 PKR divisional chairmen in Sarawak.

“The proposal for redelineation will be submitted to the EC after the Keadilan Sarawak state leadership meeting on Jan 20, 2024.

“The state leadership council has alerted all divisional leaders to be ready for any public dialogue or inquiry which would be conducted by the EC,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh in a statement Monday said the commission was considering and evaluating the suitability of conducting a redelineation exercise for Sarawak.

Such an exercise was last carried out in 2015.

A redelineation exercise can only be carried out after the expiration of the eight-year interval period from the date of completion of the previous exercise, or when there are amendments to the composition of members of the Dewan Rakyat or state legislative assemblies.