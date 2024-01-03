Police nab man for alleged drug possession in Kapit

KAPIT (Jan 3): Police have arrested a man at Jalan Kubu here yesterday afternoon after he was found to be in possession of drugs.

In a Facebook post, Kapit district police said its personnel from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division came across the man who was acting suspiciously when they were conducting a patrol.

“An inspection on the suspect found a straw containing crystalline substances suspected to be syabu,” it added.

It said the case is being investigated under Section 15 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 12 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.