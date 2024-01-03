Refer to JKM for assistance, Dr Hazland advises beneficiaries of deceased

KUCHING (Jan 3): Beneficiaries who have lost a family member are advised to refer to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) for assistance, said Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

The Deputy Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister said this is especially if the family still has school-going children.

“Among the welfare assistance schemes provided by JKM are child assistance, foster child assistance, senior citizen assistance, disabled workers allowance, federal general assistance, general assistance, assistance for the disabled who are unable to work, assistance for the care of bedridden disabled or chronic bedridden patients, and apprentice training assistance,” he said.

He said this at the presentation of ‘khairat kematian’ (death benefits) and higher learning institutions (IPT) assistances at the Darus Sa’adah Mosque in Kampung Tabuan Melayu, here Monday.

Dr Hazland, who is Demak Laut assemblyman, also advised students who are continuing their studies at IPTs to always focus on improving their quality as graduates so that it will be easier for them to apply for jobs later.

He called on recipients whose family member would like to continue their studies at IPT to take up a major that is in demand, such as those that involve technical skills.

“This is because professional workers in technical fields are in demand in handling Sarawak government projects, especially in new industries such as hydro technology, solar, hydrogen, carbon management, micro-algae, and synthetic energy,” he said.

A total of 150 recipients under the Tabuan Melayu Zone received the assistance of which 100 beneficiaries received a contribution of RM300 each.

Recipients for the IPT assistance who comprised 25 students (diploma level and equivalent certificates) received RM500 each, while another 25 students who are pursuing their bachelor’s degree received RM700 each.

Dr Hazland said that the one-off contribution aimed to ease the burden and boost the morale of the recipients, and hoped the recipients would make use of the funds wisely.

The programme is an ongoing initiative which has been carried out by Dr Hazland for the past 11 years since he was elected as Demak Laut assemblyman.