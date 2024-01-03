Repeat offenders each jailed a year for stealing rims, tyres in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (Jan 3): Three repeat offenders were each sentenced to 12 months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after they pleaded guilty to stealing two rims with tyres last year.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi ordered for the jail sentences of Nawaziz Yusup, Awang Shifa’a Awang Seba, and Mohd Saiful Safwatullah Azni to take effect from today (Jan 3).

They pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 379A of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which provides for a jail term of between one year and seven years, or a fine, upon conviction.

They committed the offence at a house in Kampung Sungai Bedil Besar, Petra Jaya here at 11.55pm on Dec 28, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant realised that two rims with tyres belonging to his father, which were kept outside their house, were missing and suspected to have been stolen.

The complainant lodged a police report, which led to the arrests of Nawaziz, Awang Shifa’a, and Mohd Amirul the next day.

The investigation found that the trio had admitted to stealing the rims with tyres.

The case items were found at Nawaziz’s house.

According to the facts of the case, all three have past criminal records involving drug abuse, theft, online gambling, and housebreaking.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin, while neither of the three men were represented by legal counsel.