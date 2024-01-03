Search resumes for two missing hikers at Mount Matang

KUCHING (Jan 3): The search for the two men who went missing while hiking along a temple trail at Mount Matang here last night has resumed at around 8.30am this morning.

In a statement, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were contacted by one of the victims at 7.38pm last night, who also sent their last location via WhatsApp.

“A team of rescuers from the Petra Jaya fire station arrived at the specified location at 9.40pm. However, both victims were not there,” it added.

Bomba said they managed to contact the victims at around 10pm, and were informed by both victims that they did not sustain any injuries and would soon be uncontactable due to low battery on their phones.

“The victims who are from Peninsular Malaysia and Hong Kong, were also told to stay put at their current location and not to wander around,” it added.

Bomba said the search, which was also joined by the local villagers including a local guide, was, however, called off at 11.50pm due to poor visibility and rainy weather.