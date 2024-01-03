SESB not authorised to raise, approve electricity tariffs – Madius

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 3): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) did not have the authority to raise and approve electricity tariffs.

In a statement on Wednesday, SESB chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau said that electricity tariff matters in Sabah were previously determined by the federal government and enforced by the Energy Commission (ST).

“I see that there are still many people who are confused by this matter, so various parties are angry with SESB.

“During the State Assembly (DUN) special sitting on Wednesday, it also showed that there are still many people’s representatives who do not understand this.

“For information, SESB acts as a utility company that supplies electricity to consumers,” he said.

Madius further explained that tariffs and other related matters are determined by the Federal Cabinet on the recommendation of ST, and SESB only implements everything that has been approved and regulated and enforced by ST.

He also said that for the record, ST in a statement on December 26 informed that the electricity tariff adjustment for the period from January 1 to June 30, 2024 in Sabah was implemented under the Imbalance Cost Pass Through (ICPT) mechanism.

ICPT refers to a mechanism approved by the government and regulated by ST under the Incentive-Based Regulation (IBR), which allows fuel costs to be adjusted every six months based on global fuel price fluctuations.

“Through the implementation of ICPT, domestic users (DM tariff) with electricity consumption of 1,500 kilowatt-hours (kWh) and below, will not be charged any surcharge.

“Domestic users (DM tariff) with electricity consumption exceeding 1,500 kWh will be charged a surcharge at a rate of 7.21 sen/kWh,” he explained.

He further explained that non-domestic users are charged a surcharge at a rate of 7.21 sen/kWh.

Meanwhile, Madius said that the ICPT surcharge exemption is maintained for non-domestic users of the low voltage tariff category (CM1 and ID1 tariffs) consisting of micro, small and medium enterprises (PMKS), water and sewerage operators in the low voltage tariff category (CM1 and ID1 tariffs).

However, according to him, SESB is to blame, while the ICPT tariff adjustment decision is beyond SESB’s jurisdiction.

“After the Sabah Electricity Supply Enactment Bill (RUU) was approved by the DUN today (Wednesday), the power to determine electricity tariff matters will be approved by the Sabah Government Cabinet on the recommendation of the Sabah Energy Commission (ECoS),” he explained.

When asked about the staff in his office, he informed that it was to improve SESB’s communication which had not reached outside parties so many parties were confused about SESB.

“There are still many parties who do not understand, including the things I mentioned earlier,” he added.