Seven accused in August’s Machan riot present at Sibu court for case management

SIBU (Jan 3): Seven of the eight accused charged in connection with a riot in Machan bazaar, Kanowit in August last year were present at the Magistrates’ Court here today for pre-trial case management.

Johnny Lau, 33, was the sole accused absent today due to Covid-19.

Lau has been charged together with Tie Sing Tai, 45; Kevin Lau Pick King, 35; Alvin Tang Chan Siew, 33; Dave Wong Yan Dao, 20; Jonwin Umpi, 57; Willis Inggol Jonwin, 21; and Brandon Lee Kah Xin, 25; under Section 148 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

If convicted, they face up to five years in prison, or a fine, or both.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern ordered Lau to present a sick certificate or any proof of Covid-19 during the next hearing date on Feb 1-2.

Earlier, Oon had ordered arrest warrants be issued against Jonwin and Willis for failing to be present for case management and giving valid explanations for their absence.

The court also ordered for the issuance of a notice to show cause against the sureties for failing to be present to explain Jonwin and Willis’ absence.

However, both Jonwin and Willis turned up at the court in the afternoon and explained they had overlooked the mention date and were at a location where telecommunications services are limited.

Their lawyer told the court that they found missed calls from her firm and immediately contacted the firm.

Oon accepted the explanation and revoked the arrest warrants and notice to show cause.

The court also cautioned both Jonwin and Willis to be punctual and should they be absent for whatever reason, the sureties should be present to inform the court.

According to the charge, the eight accused allegedly took part in a riot on Aug 7 at around 4.30pm in front of a restaurant in Machan bazaar.

Police personnel were present at the court complex and around the vicinity today to guard against any possible untoward incident.

When contacted, Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said they also set up roadblocks at four locations for crime prevention.