Sibu’s Dayak Food Court Centre renovation works expected to be completed by May

SIBU (Dec 3): The RM700,000 Dayak Food Court Centre renovation works here is expected to be fully completed by May this year, said Councillor Augustine Merikan.

The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee deputy chairman said that renovation works to convert the existing Permai Lake Garden Food Court into Dayak Food Court Centre started in mid-December last year.

“The renovation process was supposed to kick start this month (January). However, in anticipation of the coming Gawai Dayak celebration, SMC chairman Cr Clarence Ting had urged the contractor to start the renovation earlier.

“The renovation work has started since Dec 15 last year, and is progressing smoothly,” he said.

“We are expecting it to be completed before our Gawai Dayak celebration this year.

“It’s a gift to the Dayak community and a landmark market for SMC,” he added.

Augustine revealed that the current proposal is for the food court to be able to accommodate 11 stalls comprising food and drink stalls.

“Yes, it will be the first Dayak food Court in Sibu.

“We hope this food court will be one of the tourist attractions in the central region,” he said.

He said the council also hoped that this food court would draw crowds, in particular food lovers, craving for Dayak delicacies.