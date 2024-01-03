SK Sacred Heart, Padawan receives RM102,000 from Unifor

KUCHING (Jan 3): The Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) has presented a grant of RM102,000 to SK Sacred Heart in Padawan for the purchase of classroom cabinets and improvement works.

The grant was presented to the school board at Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang’s office. Among those present were the school principal Magdalene Lilawati and school board chairman Thomas Gown.

Lo explained that the responsibilities of Unifor have been expanded into providing assistance to mission schools and it is the only such government organisation in the country to support the operation of non-Islamic houses of worship and mission schools.

“Unifor is not just helping churches or rebuilding churches but Unifor now extends its legs and arms into helping mission schools,” said Lo during the grant presentation yesterday.

The assemblyman also informed that mission schools were not financially supported by the federal government unlike their national school counterparts; thus it was decided that Unifor would render such assistance.

On another matter, Lo thanked the federal government and the Education Ministry for allowing politicians from the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government to enter school compounds to attend activities.

With the state government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Lo also hoped the federal government could return education autonomy to the state to ensure school children are properly taught on the history of the country’s formation and the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).