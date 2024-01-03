SMC to remove roadside non-council trees, plants in phases

SIBU (Dec 3): All trees, unmaintained landscapes or any other type of plantings on council road verges that are not owned by the council will be removed in phases, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.

He said this is because those plants which are not maintained regularly by the council pose dangers to road users.

“Cutting of coconut trees is just the initial tree clearing exercise as the (falling) coconuts pose danger to road users and cause clogging of drains in culverts.

“Eventually, all non-council trees, unmaintained landscapes or any other type of plantings on council road verge to be removed by phases as it causes obstruction of traffic views, causing water ponding on road surfaces, obstructing street lightings and trees overgrown into utility overhead cables,” he said in a Facebook post today after an inspection around the council’s jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Izkandar said other trees beside coconut trees that obstruct traffic views, especially at junctions, will also be removed immediately for road users’ safety.

“Those trees even though they are not coconut trees, if obstructing traffic view – that one will be removed as well, immediately.

“This is because they obstruct traffic views especially at junctions,” he said.