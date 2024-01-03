S’wak deputy minister: Maintain cooperation, unity towards greater prosperity in 2024

MIRI (Jan 3): Sarawakians should persist in efforts to enhance cooperation and unity towards achieving economic stability and prosperity, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

The Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development said in this regard, the people should continue supporting the government’s development agenda for 2024 and ensure its smooth implementation.

“Our current development is the result of economic stability, cooperation and unity among the races in Sarawak, and we should continue all efforts to ensure the well-being and prosperity of the state,” he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is Bukit Kota assemblyman, said this in a New Year message posted on his Bukit Kota Service Centre Facebook page.

Looking back on Sarawak’s many successes in 2023, he said this was the result of the peaceful and harmonious atmosphere brought about by the strong unity, tolerance and cooperation of all Sarawakians.