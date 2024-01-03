Tennis: Mohamad Zamharie, Samsumin crowned new champions of Datuk Seri Noor Tahir Cup

KUCHING (Jan 3): Mohamad Zamharie Bujang and Samsumin Razali were crowned as the new champions of the Datuk Seri Noor Tahir Cup at Kompleks Tenis Tan Sri Datuk Amar Bujang Nor recently.

They beat Rawi Norshidi and William Willie 6-4, 7-6(3) in the final to collect RM300, a trophy and medals.

Third were Hamdan Ahmad-Muda Adam who beat Muhd Iman Ajun Abdullah-Hasbi Jaya after receiving a walkover from the latter.

In the fifth place were Abdurahim Mohatar-Awang Affizan Awang Maulana who beat Azizul Jainuddin-Pauzi Bojeng 8-6.

The seventh placing went to Lt Kol Mohd Fuad Nazri-Mohd Safri Chai Abdullah who received a walkover from Samson-Saperi Rambli.

The first runners-up received RM200 and medals while third placing collected RM170, fourth RM140, fifth RM120, sixth RM100, seventh RM80 and eighth RM50.

Noor Tahir’s grandson Ahmad Noor Syahir Sazali gave away the prizes.

This doubles competition, which is the final event for the year for Persatuan Tenis Bumiputera Sarawak (PTBS), attracted 22 players.