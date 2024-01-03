Thorough, transparent investigation into death of teenager from dengue in Tuaran

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 3): The State Health Department (JKNS) is investigating a viral social media post regarding a teenager who died from dengue claimed to be caused by a weak diagnosis of a medical officer at Tuaran Hospital.

JKNS director Datuk Dr Asits Sanna said a preliminary investigation had been carried out, and based on the medical records, the patient (Aidil @ Erjuand Christian) went to the hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Department (ETD) on December 25, 2023.

He said the 18-year-old male from Kampung Bulieng, Tuaran had symptoms of heartburn (epigastric pain). He vomited for a day but did not complain of other symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, chest pain, or shortness of breath.

Dr Asits said the patient’s vital signs and body temperature were also stable during the treatment.

He said the patient was treated with gastric and anti-vomiting medicine via intravenous injection and was allowed to go home after approximately one hour of supervision in the observation zone.

Dr Asits said the patient had been prescribed with painkillers and gastric medicine, and was also advised to immediately return to the hospital if symptoms worsen.

He said the patient returned to Tuaran Hospital’s ETD on December 28 due to symptoms of nosebleed, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, and lack of appetite, and an emergency physician at the hospital confirmed he had dengue.

Dr Asits said since the patient’s condition at the time was unstable, he was referred to Hospital Queen Elizabeth (HQE) 2 for further treatment on the same day, and a day later, he was pronounced dead at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“The department takes this case seriously, and a thorough and transparent investigation is in the process to identify possible improvements that can be implemented to improve the quality of health care services for the people in Sabah.

“The State Health Department always strives to improve the quality of treatment at Tuaran Hospital, which currently has four experts on duty, namely one general medical expert, two pediatric specialists, and one emergency medicine specialist,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the mother of Aidil is still grieving the loss of her son but hopes it will be a lesson to all parties.

Lily Pius, 40, said the loss of her second out of six sons had greatly affected the family, but they have accepted it as God’s will.

“The late Aidil was a good child and always listened to his parents. He was also very liked by his siblings and friends.

“It is true that until now it is still difficult for us to accept Aidil’s passing, but human life and death are in God’s hands.

“Nevertheless, I hope this tragedy serves as a lesson and does not happen again to anyone in the future,” she said when met at her residence in Kampung Bulieng here on Tuesday.

Earlier, Tuaran Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau shared on his official Facebook regarding the story of Aidil who was sent for treatment at Tuaran Hospital three times but was only given Panadol, expectorant, asthma pump, and anti-nausea injection.

Madius, in the four-minute and 51-second video, said the teenager was only admitted to the hospital on his third visit as his gums were bleeding, and he was diagnosed with hemorrhagic dengue before being referred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital due to his increasingly critical condition.

Meanwhile, Aidil’s father, Erwend Noun, 47, informed that there was a slight error in the information regarding the chronology of the events that befell his son.

“On behalf of the family, I apologize because there was a slight error in the information given to the Tuaran MP. Perhaps this was due to us still mourning at the time, causing an accidental mistake.

“For information, our son was sent to Tuaran Hospital on December 25, and the second time was on December 28, 2023 before he was diagnosed with dengue hemorrhagic fever.

“Then our son was referred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, before he died on December 29 at 12.21am. There is nothing more sad than losing a loved one,” he said.