Three Sabah climbers conquer Mera Peak in Himalayas

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 3): Florensia Grace Gainus and Shartner Liew, both from Kiulu, have made history by successfully conquering the summit of Mera Peak in the Himalayas, Nepal.

Accompanied by their close friend Justin Paul Tamin, who acted as the group leader, the trio embarked on the challenging climb on December 21 and reached the top of Mera in stages in the morning of December 25, coinciding with Christmas, thus celebrating the festive occasion at the high altitude peak.

The achievement was particularly special for Florensia, as she also celebrated her birthday on December 25, making the joy of reaching the summit of Mera even more memorable.

“This is truly a blessing from God. The three of us safely reached the summit of Mount Mera. Climbing Mera was incredibly challenging compared to Mount Kinabalu.

“However, I constantly reminded myself to give my best and never give up. With a strong determination, we finally made it to the top of Mera,” expressed Florensia upon their arrival at Kota Kinabalu International Airport on Wednesday.

Florensia received a warm welcome from her family, which included her mother Agnes Timah Dusip, who had been extremely concerned until her daughter called via WhatsApp to assure her that she had safely reached the base camp.

Shartner was equally elated to have fulfilled his dream of reaching the summit of Mera.

“Prior to this, I had read numerous accounts of climbers who failed to reach the top of Mera or lost their lives during the ascent. However, those stories did not deter us from persisting and striving towards our goal. After a day of climbing from the base camp, my confidence in reaching the summit grew. Thankfully, I was in good health, which made the journey to climb Mount Mera somewhat easier,” he shared.

Mera Peak, also known as Puncak Mera, stands at a height of 6,479 meters.

Apart from Mera Peak, the Himalayan mountains are also home to Mount Everest, the tallest peak in the world, towering at a height of 8,849 meters or 29,032 feet.

Justin, who hails from Membakut, expressed gratitude for overcoming various obstacles and challenges to successfully conquer the mountain.

“After facing numerous hurdles, we are grateful to have triumphed and reached the summit of Mera Peak.

It is truly a remarkable accomplishment,” he stated.

As the saying goes … where there’s a will, there’s a way,” he said.

All three received certificates of success in climbing Mount Mera from Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA) & Everest Trekking Routes Pvt Ltd.

According to NMA records, the three Sabah climbers were the first group from the island of Borneo to successfully climb the peak of Mera, Nepal.