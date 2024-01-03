Two cops claim trial tocausing loss of evidence

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 3): Two police personnel claimed trial in a Magistrate’s Court here on Wednesday to several charges of causing disappearance of evidence of alleged Customs related offences.

Lance Corporal Norsalihah Seli, 30, and Constable Adrie Ezuandie Mohd Khir, 36, were charged before magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles under Section 201 of the Penal Code.

The charges against them stated that they knew that an offence under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 had allegedly been committed and allegedly caused evidence of the commission of the alleged offences to disappear, with the knowledge that their actions would cause the alleged offenders for that case to be prevented from being punished for the alleged offences.

Norsalihah faced four charges of committing the said offences namely on six boxes containing cigarettes in June 2021 at a house in Kg Suang Parai here, 14 boxes containing cigarettes in July 2021 at a rented house in Kg Dungang, Tuaran, 190 cartons of beer in December 2021 at the Centralised Exhibits Store here and 190 cartons of beer on February 4, 2022 at the Centralised Exhibits Store here respectively.

Meanwhile, Adrie is also facing four charges of the similar offence namely on 15 cartons of beer in January 2021, one box containing 50 pax of cigarettes at the end of April 2021,15 cartons of alcoholic drinks at the end of October 2021 and 50 cartons of and 10 cartons of two different brands of beer at the end of January 2022.

Adrie had allegedly committed the offences at the Centralised Exhibits Store here.

Norsalihah and Adrie also faced two joint charges of allegedly committing the similar offences on 290 cartons of beer in December 2021 at Kg Dugang, Tuaran and another 285 cartons of beer in the middle of January 2022 at the same place.

Magistrate Lovely fixed February 5, 7 and 14 for pre-trial cases management and released the duo on a bail of RM1,500 with two sureties each case.

The court also ordered them to report to the investigating officer once a month, pending disposal of their cases.