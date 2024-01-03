Uggah: Sarawak always on lookout for new technology trends to better develop infrastructure

KUCHING (Jan 3): Sarawak is always on the lookout for new technology trends to better develop the state’s infrastructure, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier said this included learning the ropes from Johor, which has made great progress in the development of the state’s infrastructure.

“Johor has achieved almost 100 per cent in terms of its infrastructure development.

“As such, it is opportune that Sarawak learns from Johor with regard to the technology and methods that they have applied. We can always learn from one another,” he said during a meeting with Johor’s Public Works, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Fazli is leading a delegation from Johor to Kuching to learn more on Sarawak’s experience in the development of the Pan Borneo Highway project, which has reached 98 per cent completion as of December last year.

On the Pan Borneo Highway, Uggah, who is Infrastructure and Port Development Minister, said like many other major projects, its construction had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But despite the many challenges, the participation of good contractors with very strong financial resources had helped to get the project going.

“These are the two most critical elements in ensuring the smooth construction process of the project,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fazli said Johor was in the process of widening the North-South Expressway (PLUS) highway to cope with the increasing heavy traffic volume.

“Sarawak has been making good strides in its infrastructure construction sector. The state has handled the construction of the 786km Pan Borneo Highway excellently.

“In view of this, we are here to learn of Sarawak’s success and experience,” he said.

He also said that as Johor was in the process of attracting more foreign investments, it therefore had to upgrade its infrastructure.

Public Works Department deputy director Dr Cassidy Morris later briefed the visitors on the Pan Borneo Highway, Second Trunk Road, Coastal Highway, Sarawak-Sabah Link Road Phase One and Two and Trans-Borneo Highway projects.

Also present were Deputy Infrastructure and Port Development Minister Datuk Aidel Lariwoo and Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development permanent secretary Datu Chiew Chee Yaw.