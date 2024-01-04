Afternoon fire destroys bedroom of house in Bau

KUCHING (Jan 4): The bedroom located on the first floor of a double-storey terraced house at Taman Mawar in Bau was destroyed in a fire yesterday afternoon.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said none of the house residents were injured in the incident.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 3.47pm and firefighters from the Bau fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters, who were wearing their personal protective equipment, proceeded to extinguish the fire using a single water hose,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to fully extinguished the fire, and after ensuring that the fire would not reignite, they ended the operation at 4.38pm.

The cause of the fire and losses incurred were still under investigation.