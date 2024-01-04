Bomba holds moving final farewell in Serian for four-legged hero Cliff

KUCHING (Jan 4): The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) held a poignant ceremony today to bid a final farewell to its heroic tracker dog Cliff, who had served with unwavering dedication since 2018.

The four-legged hero died last month due to complications caused by a bladder tumour.

Held at the Serian fire station grounds, the emotional ceremony attended by firefighters and members of the community began with a procession led by Cliff’s handler Steven Ambu.

Firefighters lined the path saluting in a touching final tribute to their fallen comrade.

“Cliff played a crucial role in swiftly locating victims, crucial in time-sensitive situations where delays could have been fatal. His remarkable abilities streamlined the process of finding and rescuing victims, ensuring immediate emergency assistance and hospital care. Cliff’s contribution left a lasting impact,” Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman told reporters.

“The loss of Cliff is not just a tragedy; it’s a profound personal loss for his handler, Steven, who has been inseparable from him since Cliff was a small puppy. Losing Cliff feels akin to losing a cherished family member. Today, we witness the genuine sorrow on Steven’s face. From bathing to taking medication, every aspect of life was shared. In losing Cliff, we recognise the depth of the bond that echoes the sentiment that a dog is truly man’s best friend.”

Steven said Cliff, an English Springer Spaniel from the United Kingdom, was born in January 2016 and was trained in cadaver detection.

He said Cliff was his first canine trainee when he returned to Sarawak in 2018.

“We started together in the same year; I reported in early, while Cliff joined in December 2018,” he shared.

Describing Cliff’s exemplary behaviour, Steven noted that Cliff was always obedient and demonstrated remarkable characteristics during operations.

“Cliff enjoyed being part of operations, especially when brought into vehicles,” he explained.

Steven added Cliff passed away on Christmas Day.

“He showed no signs of illness or anything suspicious,” he said.

Among Cliff’s notable successes were locating a victim in Nanga Belaik, Ulu Skrang and another in Long Miri.

His efficiency also significantly aided in expediting search and rescue operations in risky river areas.

Throughout his service in the K9 unit, Cliff participated in over 10 bomb disposal operations, contributing to the smooth execution of operations at incident sites.