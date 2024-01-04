Education of algae as renewable energy has potential to boost S’wak’s devt

KUCHING (Jan 4): The education of algae as a renewable energy source holds the potential to boost the development and achievements of the state of Sarawak, said Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Raduan Che Ros.

According to the chairman of the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM)’s board of directors, it is evident that there is room for UiTM as a workforce provider to embrace the plans and ideas shared by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We have been given the opportunity to hear the state government’s short-term and long-term plans for economic and social development too,” he added after paying a courtesy call to Abang Johari at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Dr Raduan also emphasised that it has significant potential that is expected to enhance Sarawak’s overall development and achievements.

He revealed that one of the areas entrusted to UiTM is related to the education of algae as a renewable energy source, and this is a potential that UiTM has been mandated to pursue.

In addition to algae education, as an educational institution, UiTM has assured that the university community will collaborate with the local people in a framework known as knowledge transfer to benefit the socio-economic position of the local community too.