Fahmi: Sarawak to host Hawana 2024

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 4): Sarawak is set to be the host for the National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) 2024 celebration, scheduled for May 27.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the celebration would be all the more livelier as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to attend it.

He stated that the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) will continue to play its role as the secretariat for the organising of the event.

“The decision to choose Sarawak was made during a post-cabinet meeting yesterday and actually aligns with the Prime Minister’s desire to hold Hawana 2024 in the state, as mentioned in his speech during the Hawana 2023 celebration in Ipoh, Perak last year.

“However, the actual location in Sarawak for Hawana 2024 will be decided later. The ministry will hold discussions, including with the Sarawak State Secretary, to finalise several matters,” he said.

Fahmi told this to reporters after spending about 30 minutes visiting former RTM editor Sahbudin Abdullah, 73, who is suffering from heart and diabetes ailments, at his residence in Cheras, here today.

Also present were Bernama Editor-in-Chief Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Deputy Editor-in-Chief (News) Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

During the visit, Fahmi also presented a contribution from Tabung Kasih@HAWANA to Sahbudin.

Tabung Kasih@HAWANA is a fund that aims to assist media practitioners, former media personnel, and veteran journalists in need.

It is an initiative by the Ministry of Communications and implemented by Bernama as a continuous effort to help the media community who are facing difficulties and life challenges.

Commenting further on the welfare of media practitioners, Fahmi mentioned that he has held discussions with the Chief Executive Officer of the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed, regarding proposals to establish a special product or scheme for freelance journalists (stringers) and temporary workers (who work on a piecemeal basis).

“This is to ensure that this group also receives aspects of social protection, including pension benefits. I leave it to the team (involved) to continue the discussions on this matter,” he said. – Bernama