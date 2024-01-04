Four boats used for fish bombing held in Semporna

SEMPORNA (Jan 4): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) on Wednesday seized four fishing boats that were believed used for fish bombing in the waters off Tanjung Tabu-Tabu in Semporna.

Semporna MMEA director Maritime Commander Amir Shubli said two MMEA vessels on a routine patrol operation spotted the four suspicious fishing boats in the area.

“As MMEA vessels approached, all the suspects from the fishing boats jumped into the water and swam to a nearby island.

“Inspection on the fishing boats found 50 kilograms of fish and several items used for fish bombing.

“The seized items, including the fish, were estimated to worth RM20,000 and the case is being investigated under Section 26 of the Fisheries Act 1985,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Amir said the agency will not compromise with anyone involved in fish bombing activities and urged the public to continue to provide information to the relevant authorities of any suspicious activities in their area.

The MMEA also detained a fishing boat for violating several maritime offenses in the waters off Kuala Papar, here on Wednesday.

MMEA Sabah and Labuan director Maritime First Admiral Datuk Che Engku Suhaimi bin Che Engku Daik said the fishing boat was spotted at 15 nautical miles northwest of Kuala Papar at around 5.30 pm.

“The boat was manned by five fishermen including the Indonesian skipper.

“None of the fishermen’s names were listed in the boat licence and they were holding suspicious photocopy documents.

“The fishing boat and crew were detained and taken to the MMEA jetty in Sepanggar for further investigation,” said Che Engku Suhaimi in a statement on Thursday.

The case is being investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 and the Immigration Act 1959/63.