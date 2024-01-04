Four hurt in two-vehicle crash at KM2 Jln Tatau-Sibu

SIBU (Jan 4): Four people were injured in a crash between a car and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) on KM2 Jalan Tatau-Sibu near here today.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement, a distress call was received at 5.59pm.

“A team of firefighters from the Tatau fire station were rushed to the scene.

“There were two victims trapped in the car, while the victims in the SUV had managed to get themselves out of the vehicle before the firefighters arrived.

“The firefighters managed to free the trapped victims (in the car),” the statement said.

Two victims were then sent for treatment to a health facility, while the two in the SUV had been sent to Tatau Health Clinic by members of the public.

After ensuring that the area was safe for other road users, the firefighters wrapped up the operation at 6.30pm.