In Kuching, Johor man fined for meth possession

KUCHING (Jan 4): The Magistrate’s Court here fined a 39-year-year-old man from Johor RM3,100 in default three months in jail after he pleaded guilty to possessing 0.1 grammes of methamphetamine.

Azman Husaini made the plea before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi after he was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act.

The section carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment up to five years or both, upon conviction.

Azman committed the offence at the spectator seating area of the Padungan rugby field here around 10.30am on Sept 14 last year.

According to the facts of the case, the police arrested Azman and conducted a physical inspection on him.

During the inspection, Azman handed over his wallet which had a small transparent plastic packet containing crystallised substance suspected to be methamphetamine which was then seized by the police.

A chemist report dated Nov 2, 2023, later confirmed that the crystallised substance was methamphetamine drugs weighing 0.10 grammes.

Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff prosecuted the case while Azman was unrepresented by a counsel.