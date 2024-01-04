KDJA: Hosting Hawana 2024 offers prime opportunity for Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 4): The selection of Sarawak as host of the National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) 2024 celebration offers the state an opportunity to show the best of what it can do.

The Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA) president Ronnie Teo said the event also offers the best avenue to promote and showcase Sarawak’s media industry practitioners.

“The event is a platform for media practitioners to get together and discuss current issues faced by the industry.

“We look forward to being involved in the planning and organising of Hawana 2024, and we have some proposals on how to celebrate the hard work of the local media,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier today, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil announced Sarawak is set to be the host for Hawana 2024 celebration, scheduled for May 27.

He said the celebration would be all the more livelier as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to attend it.

He stated that the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) will continue to play its role as the secretariat for the organising of the event.

“The decision to choose Sarawak was made during a post-cabinet meeting yesterday and actually aligns with the Prime Minister’s desire to hold Hawana 2024 in the state, as mentioned in his speech during the Hawana 2023 celebration in Ipoh, Perak last year.

“However, the actual location in Sarawak for Hawana 2024 will be decided later. The ministry will hold discussions, including with the Sarawak State Secretary, to finalise several matters,” said Fahmi. – Bernama