Kuching cops seek Joe Wellfreed Jerani to assist in cheating case probe

KUCHING (Jan 4): The police are seeking James Joe Wellfreed Jerani, 41, to assist in an ongoing investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the case is being handled by the district’s Commercial Crime Investigation Division.

“James or anyone who knows his whereabouts are advised to come forward to the nearest police station,” he said in a statement.

Abang Zainal Abidin said those with information on James’ whereabouts can also call investigating officers Insp Mohd Hisyam Mohd Shah on 014-6662855 or Insp Awang Rezdly Awang Morni on 011-10712999.