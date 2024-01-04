Man in Kuching jailed eight months for retaining stolen car

KUCHING (Jan 4): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to eight months in prison for retaining a stolen car.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Brendanly Hendry, 26, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 411 of the Penal Code, and ordered his imprisonment to take effect from yesterday.

Section 411 provides for a jail term that may extend to five years, or a fine, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the owner of the car on Sept 9, 2023 parked his vehicle at Lorong Desa Wira Jaya 2C and went to a nearby eatery.

Upon his return to the parking lot, he found his car missing and filed a police report.

An investigation led to the arrest of the accused, who was seated in a car that matched the description of the one stolen, in front of a shopping mall at Jalan Wan Alwi here at around 1.46am on Jan 1, 2024.

Further checks found that the chassis and engine numbers of the car matched those of the one reported stolen.

Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff prosecuted the case, while Brendanly was unrepresented by counsel.