‘Mat Zaki, ex-wife of e-hailing driver look like couple – witness

TAWAU (Jan 4): The High Court here was told on Thursday that the relationship between former Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) head of staff (intelligence) Mat Zaki Md Zain, who is charged with abetting the murder of an e-hailing driver, and the ex-wife of the deceased was like they were a couple.

The eighth prosecution witness in the case, Shim Vui Nyen, 51, who owns a pub in Lahad Datu, however, said he could not confirm the matter.

He said Mat Zaki and the woman, known as Anna Juli or Ann, never talked about their relationship.

Questioned by Deputy Public Prosecutor Rohaiza Abdul Rahman, he said Mat Zaki and the woman looked like they were a couple based on their gestures when they were together.

Shim said this when testifying on the third day of the trial of six policemen and a civilian, charged with killing the e-hailing driver early last year.

The policemen Rosdi Rastam, 45, Denis Anit, 45, Fabian Rungam, 44, Khairul Azman Bakar, 47, Mohd Azlan Sakaran, 40, and John Kennedy Sanggah, 44, and a civilian Vivien Fabian, 34, are charged with the murder of Nurman Bakaratu, 61, at a palm oil plantation near Jalan Anjur Juara, Jalan Apas Baru 5 here.

They were accused of committing the offence between 7.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Jan 13 last year and were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read with Section 34 of the same law and faced the death penalty if convicted.

Mat Zaki, 59, is facing two charges of conspiring to kill Nurman according to Section 109 of the Penal Code read with Section 302 of the same law.

According to Shim, he did once ask Ann about her marital status and the woman said she was single.

When cross-examined by lawyer Datuk Ram Singh about the relationship between Mat Zaki and Ann, Shim said he saw Ann embracing Mat Zaki after a drinking session.

In response to a question by lawyer Datuk Ansari Abdullah, he said there was an occasion when Ann attacked Nurman’s white car with a stick after an argument in his pub.

Shim, however, agreed with Ansari that he was not sure if the argument was related to a loan given to Ann by the victim.

During re-examination by deputy public prosecutor Khairul Azreem Mamat, Shim told the court that he received a call from Ann on Jan 16, 2023, asking him to tell Mat Zaki to not reply to any message received from her phone.

However, Mat Zaki could reply to messages received from telephone number 22298, said the witness.

On Wednesday, Nurman’s son testified that initially, he could not recognise his father as the body was bloated.

However, Mohd Norazrie Nurman, 36, said he later identified his father based on various characteristics, apart from having a single kidney.

Nurman was murdered on Jan 13 last year and his body was found three days later on Jan 16.

“I was summoned to Tawau Hospital by ASP Yusman Shari Marinsah… I was escorted by a medical specialist to the mortuary and saw the body, but initially, I couldn’t identify it as it was bloated.

“However, later I identified him based on a damaged toe on the right foot,” he said during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Fakhrurrazi Ahmad before Judge Datuk Duncan Sikodol.

When questioned by lawyer Hairul Vaiyron Othman, Mohd Norazrie agreed that he could not be 100 per cent certain that the remains in the hospital during the identification process were his father’s.

Mohd Norazrie, an assistant plantation manager in Tongod, informed that his parents, who married in 1985, divorced after he completed Form 5 and was unaware that his father remarried and later divorced.

The sixth prosecution witness said he had no knowledge that his father had visited an entertainment premises and confiscated his ex-wife’s mobile phone a few days before his death.

He was also not aware whether the Myvi car found with the body was the one his father used while residing in Lahad Datu.

Tawau District Police Chief ACP Jasmin Hussin told the court that he visited the crime scene on Jan 16 and was there for about 10 to 15 minutes.

“When I arrived at the scene, I observed the body in a supine position on the left side of the white Perodua Myvi vehicle,” said the seventh prosecution witness.

On the first day of the trial, the prosecution called four witnesses, including oil palm plantation worker Kereiun Elbis, who stated that he was the first person to come across the body of Nurman and a car at the Liew Tet Chung Estate, on the morning of Jan 16, last year.

Kereiun also said he showed Corporal Sharifuddin Yusop the way to the location where the body and vehicle was found.

The second witness, the manager of the estate, Liew Tet Chung told the court that he saw the Myvi car in question from a distance when he was sending his worker Kereiun to fertilise the plantation at around 7.30am, but did not approach it.

After returning to the farm, Liew said he saw a body by the side of the vehicle and called his cousin-brother who then told him to call the police.

He also said a post-mortem on the body of the deceased confirmed that the cause of death was a ‘sharp force injury to the neck’, while stab and incisional wounds were observed.

The hearing continues today.-Bernama