Mayor: Over RM22.7 mln in RTP funds received by Miri City Council in past two years

MIRI (Jan 4): Miri City Council (MCC) received over RM22.7 million in Rural Transformation Project (RTP) allocations from four assemblymen over the past two years, mayor Adam Yii disclosed.

In a statement yesterday, he said the funds were from Senadin assemblyman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, Lambir assemblyman Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat, and himself as Pujut assemblyman.

“The allocations were RM13,709,811 in 2022 and RM9,020,000 in 2023, covering a total of 128 projects.

“All the RTP allocations implemented by MCC were dedicated to the construction, enhancement and maintenance of basic infrastructure in Miri, such as streetlights, drains, hawker centres, community parks, sports fields, and halls,” he said.

Adding on, Yii said each Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) assemblyman is allocated RM5 million in RTP funds each year, meant for community leaders, local councils or the Public Works Department to improve basic facilities and address the people’s livelihood issues within their respective constituencies.

A significant portion is also used to enhance facilities in various vernacular schools and religious institutions within the constituency, he pointed out.

Yii said he will continue to allocate funds to MCC in his capacity as Pujut assemblyman, and is confident his three GPS counterparts will give similar support.

“I’m looking forward to the support of Mirians in working towards the development goal of transforming Miri into a smart, green and liveable resort city,” he added.