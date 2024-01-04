MP calls on Miri community to promote, support Medan Saberkas night market

MIRI (Jan 4): Miri MP Chiew Choon Man invites the community in Miri to come together and promote as well as support the Medan Saberkas Night Market, to help it become another tourist attraction in Miri.

According to him, Medan Saberkas has been organising numerous interesting innovative activities besides selling various food products, while at the same time putting together events that promote culture and local businesses.

Therefore, he said the night market deserves proper promotion and the community in Miri should play their part in helping to introduce the market as another attractive destination to local and foreign tourists.

“I sincerely invite people of all walks of life here to spend some time visiting Medan Seberkas and to support the night market that takes place there throughout the year.

“The night market is not only a place where local residents gather to shop, but also an attraction for tourists, especially from the neighbouring country, Brunei.

“Therefore, I will give my full support to develop the night market so that it can continue to contribute to Miri’s tourism industry,” he added.

Last weekend, Chiew was invited to attend a New Year Eve 2024 programme organised by traders at Medan Saberkas Miri, in collaboration with Saberkas Pujut Miri branch.

The event aimed to promote interaction in the community, gather feedback from small traders operating there, and introduce the uniqueness of Medan Seberkas as a lively night market in Miri.

“I also had the opportunity to present prizes to winners of a drawing competition and a bicycle race which were held in conjunction with the programme.

“In conjunction with this new year’s celebration, let us together contribute to a brighter future for Miri. May we all stay healthy and happy throughout the year 2024,” he added.