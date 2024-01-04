Plans underway to introduce digital parking system in Kuching City soon, says Mayor Wee

KUCHING (Jan 4): Plans are underway to introduce a digital parking system in the city soon, said Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

He said the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is looking to do away with paper parking coupons in line with the council’s efforts in embracing digital transformation.

“We are in the midst of discussion on this matter and there will be a meeting with Kuching City Parking System (KCPS) by mid-January.

“Once we have made the decision on how we are going to move forward in regard to the parking coupon, we will make the announcement with KCPS,” he told a press conference at MBKS Building here today.

Wee said for the time being, the council is looking at the direction on how best to migrate its parking system from paper parking coupons to digital parking which can be transacted through apps.

Currently, parking under the jurisdiction of MBKS and Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) required motorists to estimate the period of time they wished to park in a parking space and to display the appropriate parking coupon(s).

The parking coupons are 20 sen for the first 30 minutes, 50 sen for the next 30 minutes, and 80 sen for every subsequent 30-minute block.