Restoration works on ‘Klirieng Klivang’ in Sebauh completed

BINTULU (Jan 4): The Sarawak Museum Department has successfully completed its maintenance and restoration works on the ‘Klirieng Klivang’ at Pandan in Sebauh District that has become a focal point of local lore.

The conservation effort for the klirieng was carried out in December 2023.

The klirieng is protected under the Malaysian laws, gazetted as the heritage of Sarawak under the Sarawak Heritage Ordinance in March 2019.

According to Calvin Jemarang, who is a Punan author specialising in the studies of the Punan cultural heritage, the term ‘klirieng’ carries profound spiritual connotations, symbolising protection from malevolent spirits.

He said within Punan society, ‘klirieng’ and ‘kludan’ serve multifaceted purposes, serving as the mausoleum for aristocrats (tanom tengelan), territorial markers (tadak baliu), and repositories of history (tadak selitak).

“Traditionally, klirieng is erected within the longhouse compound, strategically positioned at river mouths, aligning with the Punan belief that control over a river mouth through a longhouse bestows dominion over the entire river.

“This elucidates the strategic placement of klirieng in contemporary locations within the Bintulu Division, including Pandan, Lavang, Jelalong and Tubau, Selitut, Jelai, Rantau Belak (Lulau Belak), Kakus, Takan in the Upper Anap, and in the Upper Rejang from Baleh to the Belaga area,” he said.

Calvin said according to the oral traditions shared by the community, this sacred structure in Pandan is affectionately known as ‘Saghieng’s klirieng’ in homage to the revered figure Orang Kaya Saghieng.

Based on the oral histories, Saghieng, a Punan chief, died in the early 19th century. The same klirieng subsequently also became the tombs of Saghieng’s daughters Kliboang (also pronounced as Klivang), Kiu and also Savai.

The passage of time has taken its toll on the sacred klirieng. A fire in 1960 prompted the construction of new shops behind it, and by the 1970s, signs of decay and tilting emerged.

Calvin said in 1978, thieves attempted to pilfer the jar, leading to the displacement of most bones. Efforts to restore the klirieng in 1980, spearheaded by Mering Paran, faced challenges, and by 2000, the bottom section began to rot, causing another tilt.

A klirieng restoration meeting was held at the Sebauh District Office on Dec 11, 2023 with the purpose to deliberate on the restoration and maintenance plans for the klirieng located at Pandan.

In attendance were government officers and leaders from the Punan community.

Calvin pointed out that the meeting, inclusive of various stakeholders, reflects the ongoing commitment to preserve this cultural landmark, echoing the voices of the Punan community and living descendants of Orang Kaya Saghieng.

“The story of Klirieng Klivang transcends its physical existence, encapsulating a rich tapestry of history, identity, and the relentless efforts to safeguard cultural heritage,” Calvin said.

He said the ‘bungan and menapok’ ceremony took place on Dec 19.

“Previously, before the Punan community adopted the belief in Bungan brought by the Kenyah people from Kalimantan, this worship ceremony was known as ‘Pesavik klirieng’.

“The ritual, aimed at venerating the spirit of the deceased in klirieng, commenced with a summoning ceremony, seeking forgiveness for disturbing the spirit.

“Subsequently, the purpose of the summoning or the intention was declared,” he said.

The ceremony was conducted by three ‘Guru Bungan’ (Ayok Savik), namely Puing Daud, Melai Alang and Ake’ Boi.

After the summoning ceremony, an offering of traditional delicacies such as dinu, penyarom, as well as cigarettes and betel leaves, was presented to the spirit.

Due to its classification as a significant ‘savik’ ceremony, a pig was required to be sacrificed.

Following the ‘bungan and menapok’ ceremony, the next day, Dec 20, was designated as a day of rest (elou tiit).

According to Calvin, the villagers were prohibited from engaging in strenuous activities or receiving guests from outside.

This custom is now less adhered to due to its considerable burden.

On the third day, Dec 21, the restoration work on klirieng commenced and the official date for the klirieng inauguration will be determined by the Sarawak Museum Department.