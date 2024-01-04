Sabah assemblymen attend bipartisan industrial visit

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 4): Six Sabah assemblymen attended the inaugural bipartisan industrial visit organised by the Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry on Thursday.

Political Secretary to the Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Sabah, Chan Loong Wei, shared that the visit was a success.

“The ministry has extended official invitations to members from both government and opposition parties to enhance their understanding of the current industrial development direction and challenges,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

This groundbreaking event included an extensive site visit to the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park, providing participating state assembly members an in-depth look at the industrial developments shaping Sabah’s future.

The itinerary encompassed visits to two major factories, SK Nexilis (M) Sdn Bhd and SBH Kibing Solar New Materials (M) Sdn Bhd, offering firsthand insights into their contributions to Sabah’s economic and industrial landscape.

Post site visits, a crucial briefing session will be conducted by relevant agencies under the Ministry of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Sabah, including KKIP, POIC Sabah, SOGDC, DIDR, and InvestSabah.

This session aims to provide comprehensive insights into ongoing industrial initiatives, address concerns, and foster an open dialogue between government and opposition representatives.

Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe during the session called on all representatives in Sabah to unite and support bipartisan efforts in addressing issues, boosting initiatives for increased investments.

“The aim is to propel Sabah into an industrial state, generating jobs for the youth and fostering a stronger economy,” said Phoong.

He also expressed satisfaction that the visit was successful, with elected representatives finding consensus and a shared goal for Sabah’s industrialization under the ministry’s continued efforts.

The visit signifies a historic moment in Sabah’s political landscape, representing a significant step towards fostering collaboration for Sabah’s industrial progress.

“We believe that firsthand experiences and open discussions during the visit will contribute to a more informed and cooperative approach to Sabah’s industrial development.

“It is high time for Sabahans to unite, set aside political differences, and focus on developing Sabah’s economy for the people,” emphasized Chan.

Participating in the industrial visit were Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob, Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang, Banggi assemblyman Mohammad Mohamarin, Tanjong Kapor assemblyman Chong Chen Bin, Sungai Manila assemblyman Datuk Mokran Ingkat and Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong Ket Kiun.